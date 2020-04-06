|
Gerald Goldberg
Beloved husband of the late Deborah Goldberg. Dear father of David (Mary) Goldberg, Rachel (Jimmy) Duncan, Aaron Goldberg and Ruth (Jon) Garner. Loving grandfather of Maxwell, Zachary (Lara), Colin, Victoria and Sidney. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES TODAY AT THE ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY IN LIVONIA. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020