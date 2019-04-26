Services
Service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
TEMPLE SHIR SHALOM
West Bloomfield - Dr. Gerald "Jerry" H. Mandell, 90, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died after sunset on 23 April 2019. Beloved husband of 66 years of Beatrice "Bea" Mandell. Cherished father of Marshall (Jenna) Mandell, Ruth (Alvin) Kwaselow, Donna (David) Grossman, Steve Mandell (Loren Levy) and Michael (Melanie) Mandell. Loving grandfather of Keith Mandell, Shayna Mandell, Hayley (Justin) Cykiert, Nicholas Timpa, David Kwaselow, Lindsay (Josh) Fisher, Sam (Lindsey) Grossman, Brian (Tess) Grossman, Laura Grossman, Rebecca Mandell, Daniel Mandell, Juliet Mandell and Dara Mandell. Adoring great-grandfather of Shoshana, Sadie & Gabriel Grossman. Dear brother of Seymour (Marlene) Mandell, Rosalie (Martin) Jaeger and William (Teri) Mandell. Brother-in-law of the late Martin Hollander, Bernice Hollander, Floreta Bloch and Louis Bloch. SERVICES 1:00 P.M. SUNDAY, APRIL 28, 2019 AT TEMPLE SHIR SHALOM. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 26, 2019
