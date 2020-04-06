|
Gerald Hall
Southfield - Gerald Hall, 48 of Southfield, Michigan went to be with the Lord on April 2, 2020. Gerald is survived by his wife Erica, his children Geordan, Najae, and Gerald Jr.; his father Matthew, his mother Carolyn; his brother Ricky, two grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.
A private service will be held on April 9, 2020 at Swansons Funeral Home, 14751 W. Mcnichols Road, Michigan 48235. A Memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020