Gerald J. Bliss
October 11, 2020, age 98. Beloved husband of the late Virginia. Dear father of Nancy (Larry) Sigel and the late Donald (Kathy). Proud grandfather of Kaytee (Mike), Chuck (Sarah), David (Conny) and Ken. Great Grandfather of Payton, Brooklin, Brady, Zofia, Camden, Mira, and Crew.

Visitation at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights, MI, Wednesday from 3-9 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Thursday at St. Blase Catholic Church, 12151 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights, MI, Instate at 9:00 am until time of Mass at 9:30 am. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
