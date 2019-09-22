Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Lying in State
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Faustina Catholic Church
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:15 AM
St. Faustina Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Faustina Catholic Church
Gerald K. Zwolinski

Gerald K. Zwolinski Obituary
Gerald K. Zwolinski

- - Age 58- September 17, 2019 Beloved son of the late Walter and the late Katherine. Dear brother of the late Wally, and the late Ursula. Brother in law of Cynthia Zwolinski and uncle of Erika, Kristina, and Alexander. In State Tuesday 9:00am with a Chaplet of the Divine Mercy Service at 9:15am at St. Faustina Catholic Church followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:00am. Arrangements entrusted to D.S. Temrowski Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Rd at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd.) Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019
