- - Age 58- September 17, 2019 Beloved son of the late Walter and the late Katherine. Dear brother of the late Wally, and the late Ursula. Brother in law of Cynthia Zwolinski and uncle of Erika, Kristina, and Alexander. In State Tuesday 9:00am with a Chaplet of the Divine Mercy Service at 9:15am at St. Faustina Catholic Church followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:00am. Arrangements entrusted to D.S. Temrowski Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Rd at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd.) Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com.
