Gerald "Jerry" Kruso
Southgate - Age 84 of Southgate, was called home on March 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Donna May for 63 years. Loving father of Cathie Kary, John (Mary) Kruso and Chris (Kevin) Huchla. Proud Grandpa of Russell, Michael (Emily), Jenny, Johnny, Katie and Patrick. Great Grandpa of Sammy, Abel and Madeline. Dear brother of Ruth Marshall and Betty Tesner. Survived also by many loving nieces and nephews. 44 years at Ford Motor Company and 10 years at Allen Park Schools. #1 Detroit Tiger Fantasy Camper. Visitation Wednesday 3-9pm at The Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10195 Allen Rd. (Corner of Goddard). Funeral Mass Thursday, In state 10am until 10:30am Mass at St. Cyprian Catholic Church, Riverview. Interment Our Lady of Hope. Visit www.martenson.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 6, 2019