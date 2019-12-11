|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Larson
St. Clair Shores - Passed away peacefully at home on December 9th, 2019, after celebrating his 89th birthday surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Joyce for 65 incredible years. Loving father of David, Tom, Mike(Lisa), Pete(Karen), Mary Beth(Charlie) Chesbrough. Proud grandfather "Papa" of James, Sarah, Maggie, Megan, Billy, Phillip, Jack, Josh, and Ricky. Dearest brother of the late Donald Larson. Visitation Friday 3-9pm with a 7pm Prayer Service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Funeral Saturday Instate 12pm until time of 12:30pm Mass at St. Margaret of Scotland, 21201 13 Mile Rd. (Btw Little Mack and Harper). Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019