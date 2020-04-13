|
Gerald Lewis "Jerry" Curcio
- - Age 77 of Troy, Michigan, passed away on Holy Saturday, April 11, 2020.Jerry was born on June 30, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Louis and Julia (Farkas) Curcio. He was the beloved husband of 55 years to Susan (Thorne) Curcio whom he met at a Shrine of the Little Flower High School dance in 1959; loving father of Jill Kosters (Michael Rousseau), Jeff Curcio (Lisa), and Jon Curcio(Caryn); devoted grandfather to Mitch, McKenna, Courtney , Dominic, Lauren, Quinn, Jack, and Skylar; younger brother to Robert (Lois) Curcio and favorite uncle to multiple nieces and nephews. Jerry, a Troy resident for 44 years, loved golf and bowling. He enjoyed working with his hands and was kept busy renovating his children's homes. He was a wonderful storyteller who knew how to deliver a joke that would light up a room with rings of laughter. Frequently called upon to repeat favored stories based on his personal experiences, these fables assumed an epic, mythical status, lightheartedly familiar with each re-telling. Proud of his military service, he enrolled in the United States Marine Corp at age 17. He was honorably discharged from the 1st Force Reconnaissance Company, serving from 1960 to 1963. Upon return to civilian life, he joined the family business, L. Curcio and Sons Heating and Cooling. An entrepreneur at heart, he started his own businesses, Jerry Curcio Heating and Cooling, Inc. in 1972 and The Sheet Metal Factory, a custom-made duct and fitting metal fabrication company, in 1979. He retired in 2002. Formerly of Hazel Park, Jerry remained active with the Hazel Park High School Class of 1960. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, active in the ministry of welcome program. He believed in volunteerism and during his lifetime supported the Jaycees, the Elks, the Knights of Columbus, Bishop Foley Dads Club, and the Guardian Angels athletic program. Jerry assembled an inexhaustible group of friends over the course of a full and engaged life. He enjoyed being with people and gave generously of his time and talent. He relished spending time with his family and had a profound influence on his children, grandchildren, friends, and extended family. Jerry will be deeply missed. We invite you to participate in a remote prayer service, which will live stream Friday, April 17, 2020 from 10:30-11:00 am at AJDesmond.com. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life luncheon will be conducted at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to . A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2600.
