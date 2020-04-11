|
Gerald Michael Valley, age 88, died on April 1, 2020 after suffering a fall. He had been residing at Four Chaplains Nursing Care Center in Westland, Michigan since February 2019. Gerald was born on Dec. 15, 1931 in West Branch, Michigan. After graduating from high school, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955. Gerald is survived by his loving wife Barbara to whom he was married for nearly 65 years; daughter Carol Wanke (spouse Fred Wanke); son Matthew Valley (spouse Sandra Valley); and son Donald Valley (spouse Christine Valley). Gerald was preceded in death by his oldest son Joseph Valley (spouse Wendy Valley). He is also survived by 10 grandchildren. Gerald's hobbies included restoring his Ford Model A, gardening, socializing at the local American Legion post, and watching Detroit sports teams. As a part-time employee of the Redford Township Parks & Recreation department for many years, Gerald also took great pride in operating the Zamboni used to resurface the ice. The family plans to host a celebration of his life this summer.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020