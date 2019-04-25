|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Missel
West Bloomfield - Gerald "Jerry" Anthony Missel, age 86 of West Bloomfield, passed away April 21, 2019. He was the loving husband of MaryAnn for over 60 years. Beloved father of Michael (Nancy), Julie Missel Baeten, Carolyn (Jason) Harlan, and Jerry (Jennifer) Missel. Adored grandfather of Melissa, Patrick, and Bradley Missel, Haley and Blair Baeten, Olivia (Daniel) Racz, and Riley, Chase, and Samuel Missel. Jerry was proceeded in death by his sister, Margaret McClear, his parents, and daughter-in-law Marnie Missel. Jerry was a graduate of Detroit Catholic Central High School and the Detroit Institute of Technology. He retired after 30 years with General Motors, spending his days up North near Gladwin, playing golf, and spending time with his beloved grandchildren. He will be missed dearly. A Memorial Visitation for Jerry will be held Sunday, April 28, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. A Memorial Gathering will be Monday, April 29, at 10 a.m. until the time of Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Memorial contributions may be made to the in his name. www.mccabefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 25, 2019