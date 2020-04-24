Services
Gerald R. "Jerry" Westfal

Gerald R. "Jerry" Westfal Obituary
Gerald R. "Jerry" Westfal

Plymouth - age 74, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020. Loving Husband of Paulette for 52 years. Cherished Father of Carolyn (Kevin) Voytovich and Jennifer Westfal. Survived by his beloved Sister, Deborah (Harold) Sneath, Sister-in-law, Pamela Westfal, Brother-in-law, John Wilson, and several nieces and nephews. Son of the late Joseph and Clara Westfal and his late Brother, Clarence, and his late Sister, Sharon Wilson. Jerry was a friend to many and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For those who would like to offer a condolence in Jerry's name, may consider: Michigan Humane Society ATTN: Honorariums and Memorials, 30300 Telegraph Rd., STE 220, Bingham Farms, MI 48025-4509. Arrangements entrusted to Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., Plymouth, MI 48170. To share a tribute, please visit vermeulenfh.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
