St Hugo of the Hills Church
2215 Opdyke Rd
Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304
Gerald Raymond Gace

Bloomfield Hills - Gerald Raymond Gase, Sr., age 85, passed away December 27, 2019 at Beaumont Hospital in Troy, MI. He was born July 31, 1934 in Saginaw, MI to Angeline and Raymond Gase. Mr. Gase obtained his Juris Doctor Degree at the University of Detroit and was an attorney with the Oakland County Bar Association for over 50 years. He was a forming partner of Gase, Williams and Schroeder Law Firm in Troy. He was an avid gun collector and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Gase is survived by his sons, Gerald (Christina) Gase II, and John (Julie) Gase; grandchildren, Natalia, Gerald III, Oliver, Emily and Evelyn; his sister Patricia (Doug) Peterson; and his former wife Jeanette Lodge Gase. He is preceded in death by his parents, Angeline and Raymond Gase. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 - 1:00 p.m. with in-state at 12:30 p.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills Parish, 2215 Opdyke Road, Bloomfield Hills. The family will receive friends Friday 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Road, Orion. Online condolences www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
