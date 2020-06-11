Gerald Rudin
Gerald Rudin

Boynton Beach - Gerald Rudin, 84, of Boynton Beach, Florida, died on 10 June 2020. Beloved husband of 61 years of Betsyrose Rudin. Cherished father of Cheryl (Jonathan) Peisner and Howard (Leslie Blair) Rudin. Proud grandfather of Ryan (Yael) Peisner, Lindsay (Dan) Cohen, and Seth (girlfriend Lauren Burdick) Peisner. Adoring great-grandfather of Shane Cohen. Dear brother of Robert (Sharon) Rudin. Loving son of the late Lewis and the late Sue Rudin. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. A PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 11 A.M. FRIDAY, JUNE 12, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. www.irakaufman.com 248-569-0020








Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
