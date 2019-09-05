|
Gerald W. Jardine
- - Gerald W., August 29, 2019, age 84. Beloved husband of Bettie Jo and the late Karen. Loving father of Michael William, Suzie Tresnak (Tom), Kathleen Jardine (Rich Mergel), Christopher, Jeanenne Keely, and the late Mary Ellen Jardine-Claypool (James). Loving grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of five. Brother of Walter Jardine. Brother-in-law to Linda Davis and Rhonda Davis. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family will receive friends Friday, September 6, 2019 from 3-8pm with a Sharing of Memories at 7pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10am at National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, 2100 12 Mile Rd., Royal Oak. Visitation at church begins 9:30am. Memorial tributes to the Ovarian Cancer Alliance.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019