Geraldine C. "Geri" Kuzma
- - Age 90 June 17, 2019 - Beloved wife of the late Albert F. Kuzma, and dearest mother of Thomas (Audrey) Kuzma and Scott Kuzma. Loving sister of Joan (the late Chuck) Wolfe, Dee (Bob) Murphy, the late Gordon F. (Jean) Steele, and the late April (Ken) Klebba. She was the dear aunt of Ellen, Nick (Paige) Cucco, Catie (Marcus) Vernon, Chris (Caryn) Klebba, Dan (Roseann) Steele, Larry (Cindy) Wolfe, and Ramone (Kim) Wolfe. Mrs. Kuzma was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Agnes, and her aunt Clara Gordon. Visitation Thursday from 3-9pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 1/2 mile). Mrs. Kuzma will lay in state Friday 10 am at Redeemer Methodist Church 20571 Vernier Road in Harper Woods until the time of the Funeral Service 11am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations appreciated to , www.lls.org/michigan Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 20, 2019