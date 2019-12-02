|
|
Geraldine Chisholm
Grand Blanc - Of Grand Blanc, age 86, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at her home in Grand Blanc surrounded by her family. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11am Friday, December 6, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 1227 East Bristol Road, Burton. Father Steve Anderson officiating. Cremation will take place following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Karmanos Cancer Institute.
Visitation 4-8pm Thursday at the Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 West Hill Road, Flint. A Rosary will be prayed at 7pm Thursday evening at the funeral home. Visitation 10:30am Friday at church until the time of the Mass.
Gerry was born in Inverness, Nova Scotia, Canada on March 5, 1933, the daughter of the late Matthew and Sarah (MacDougall) Ferguson and was one of eleven children. Gerry retired from Grace Hospital after a long career as a Registered Nurse. She was a devoted wife, mother and caretaker. Gerry enjoyed cooking, travel, crossword puzzles, and above all; spending time with her family. She was a devout Catholic and a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Burton, Michigan. Surviving are children, Susan (Mark) Thomas, Barbara Wilson, Shirley (Shaun) Hill, Evelyn Gustavson, Joyce (Pete) Ivory and Jeffrey (Carolyn) Chisholm; Cherished grandchildren, Emily, Annie, Cassie, Eva, Erin, Lauren, Gina, Clint, Carolyn, Mary and James; And dear sister, Nina McEachern. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Gerald Chisholm. Your condolences may be shared with the family at swartzfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019