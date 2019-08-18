Resources
Geraldine E. Edwards


1931 - 2019
- - Edwards, Geraldine E. August 16, 2019 Age 87. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Loving mother of David (JoAnn) Edwards, Mark (Mona) Edwards, Matthew (Cheryl) Edwards, Kathleen (Allen) Ornes, Christopher (Mary) Edwards and 2nd daughter Faith Bodde. Grandmother of Spencer, Bryant, Kelly, Molly and Bailey. Dear sister of Arlene (Robert) Novak, Rosemary Smith and the late Stanley March. Sister-in-law of Dorothy March. Aunt of Daniel, Deborah, Michael, Wayne and Elizabeth. Geraldine was proud of her Polish Heritage, was an avid Detroit Tigers Fan and enjoyed spending time with her family. Interment Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be directed to or Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019
