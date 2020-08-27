Geraldine E. Kott
Macomb Township - Aug. 26, 2020 Age 93
Beloved wife of the late Stanley. Loving mother of Gary (Olivia) Kott, Jim (Susan) Kott and Laurie (Tim) Sullivan. Proud Grandma of 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Dearest aunt to several nieces and nephews. Gerry was an accomplished soloist throughout the Archdiocese of Detroit. Visitation Sunday 2-8 PM with a 5 PM Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Instate Monday 11:30 AM until Noon Funeral Mass at St. Isidore Catholic Church 18201 23 Mile Rd. (corner of Romeo Plank), Macomb Twp. Memorial donations may be directed to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or the Solanus Casey Center. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com