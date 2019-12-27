|
|
Geraldine (Gerry) Forster
Passed away peacefully December 23, 2019 at the age of 91.
Beloved wife of the late James Sr.
Dear mother of James Jr., Lisa (Alan), Michael (Fiorella), Mark (Camille), Suzanne (Neil) and John.
Proud grandmother of Michael, Jeffrey, Andrew, Kaitlin (Andrew), Lissa, Julia, Michelle, Matthew, Anna, Joseph and Emily.
Sister of Patricia Paran and Paula Lockhart.
Gerry was an avid reader, bridge player and lover of the arts. Among her varied interests were her enthusiasm for world travel, thirst for adventure, joy of learning, and spending summers at her cottage on Grand Traverse Bay. Gerry's greatest love was her family.
A private service was held by the family to honor her life. In Gerry's memory we encourage you to spend time with those you love.
On line sympathy message can be made to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019