|
|
Geraldine "Geri" Jaworski
- - age 86, September 10, 2019. Loving mother of Dave Jaworski. Cherished grandmother of Christian, Nathan, and Rachel. Sister of the late Lillian Jamroz, the late Eugene Chmielewski, and Judith Pruss. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Friday Sept. 13th, 3-8pm. Funeral at St. Elizabeth Briarbank, 39315 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills, Saturday, Sept. 14th, 10am. Friends may visit beginning at 9:30am. Memorials appreciated to St. Elizabeth Briarbank or Lourdes Senior Community. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019