Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Briarbank
39315 Woodward
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Briarbank
39315 Woodward
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Geraldine "Geri" Jaworski

Geraldine "Geri" Jaworski Obituary
Geraldine "Geri" Jaworski

- - age 86, September 10, 2019. Loving mother of Dave Jaworski. Cherished grandmother of Christian, Nathan, and Rachel. Sister of the late Lillian Jamroz, the late Eugene Chmielewski, and Judith Pruss. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Friday Sept. 13th, 3-8pm. Funeral at St. Elizabeth Briarbank, 39315 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills, Saturday, Sept. 14th, 10am. Friends may visit beginning at 9:30am. Memorials appreciated to St. Elizabeth Briarbank or Lourdes Senior Community. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019
