Geraldine M. (Field) Handlon
Holly - Handlon, Geraldine M. (Field), Holly, MI, age 83 passed away on September 26, 2020. Geraldine is survived by her husband of 66 years Gerald, their 7 children Gerald Jr. (Kally) Handlon, Cynthia (Donald) Mandernach, Linda (Randy) Hicks, David (Tina) Handlon, Brian (Judy) Handlon, Rebecca (Stephen) Miller and Kelly (Ronald) Vohs, she also leaves a legacy of 10 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and a private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date.