Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Miccolis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Miccolis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Miccolis Obituary
Geraldine Miccolis

Rochester Hills - age 85, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt passed away on April 9, 2020. She was born on July 14, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan to Jim and Mary Caruso. Geraldine was married for over 45 years to Frank Miccolis who predeceased her on May 12, 2000. Loving mother of Michael (Jenny) Miccolis, Laura (Jon) Angell. Adored Grandmother to Joseph (Jenna) Angell, Geraldine (John) Wassong, Frank (Andrea) Miccolis, and Jon (Yana) Angell. Cherished great-grandmother (GiGi) to Ava Angell, Joey Angell, Gia Angell, Taylor Wassong, Sofia Wassong, Giuliana Wassong, Anthony Miccolis, Maya Miccolis, & Mila Angell. Sister to Betty Rose, and Joseph (Marie) Caruso; and loved by many beloved nieces and nephews. Geraldine was a hard worker and was a waitress at Pampa Lanes for 27 years. Geraldine loved to cook and bake and enjoyed family gatherings. Her grandchildren referred to her as "Grandma Pool" because she and her children lived near each other when they got married and she had a pool which the grandchildren spent their summers growing up in. Geraldine loved playing cards, bingo and the casino. Services will be private. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled and announced at a later date.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -