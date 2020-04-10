|
Geraldine Miccolis
Rochester Hills - age 85, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt passed away on April 9, 2020. She was born on July 14, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan to Jim and Mary Caruso. Geraldine was married for over 45 years to Frank Miccolis who predeceased her on May 12, 2000. Loving mother of Michael (Jenny) Miccolis, Laura (Jon) Angell. Adored Grandmother to Joseph (Jenna) Angell, Geraldine (John) Wassong, Frank (Andrea) Miccolis, and Jon (Yana) Angell. Cherished great-grandmother (GiGi) to Ava Angell, Joey Angell, Gia Angell, Taylor Wassong, Sofia Wassong, Giuliana Wassong, Anthony Miccolis, Maya Miccolis, & Mila Angell. Sister to Betty Rose, and Joseph (Marie) Caruso; and loved by many beloved nieces and nephews. Geraldine was a hard worker and was a waitress at Pampa Lanes for 27 years. Geraldine loved to cook and bake and enjoyed family gatherings. Her grandchildren referred to her as "Grandma Pool" because she and her children lived near each other when they got married and she had a pool which the grandchildren spent their summers growing up in. Geraldine loved playing cards, bingo and the casino. Services will be private. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled and announced at a later date.
