Geraldine Posen Schwartz
Farmington Hills - Geraldine Posen Schwartz, 82, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, died on 04 March 2019. She is survived by her son, Robert (Robyn) Schwartz; daughter, Esther (Joe Maan) Katzenstein; grandchildren, Dr. Joshua (Dr. Sarah Pettit) Katzenstein, Laurin (Brandon) Jozlin, Stephanie Schwartz, Megan Katzenstein, Jared Schwartz; great-grandchildren, Lillian and Eleanor Katzenstein and Remy Jozlin. She is predeceased by her parents, the late Albert and the late Libbie Posen, and her brother, the late Ronald Posen. SERVICES 2:00 P.M. THURSDAY, MARCH 7, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK. www.irakaufman.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019