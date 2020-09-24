1/1
Geraldine Rita Kronk Donaldson
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine Rita Kronk Donaldson

Brighton - Jeri is survived by Roger, her beloved husband of 65 years, her children; Denise (Husband Russell), Roger, Eric (Wife Linda), Craig & George (Wife Rebecca); her grandchildren Julie, Dawnn, Danielle, Dustin, Craig, Erica, & Hailey; and her great grandchildren Ayla, Calvin, Elliot, Evyr & Elliana.

Jeri was the sister of Rosemary & George, both deceased.

Born in Detroit, Michigan in March, 1933, daughter of Martin & Irene Kronk, Jeri lived a very full life. She raised her children in the Detroit area before living in Las Vegas, Nevada for almost 20 years and then returning to Michigan for her last years.

Jeri went to Gesu and graduated from Immaculata High School in Detroit.

Jeri loved the simple things in life, family, music, old movies, sports, bowling & the casino! She will be remembered for her humor & infectious laugh, unique quips, unrequited support for her kids and a soothing way. Jeri also always stood her ground for what she believed in during any conversation. Jeri was an avid reader, she has read 1000s of books, constantly did crossword puzzles and she was also good at scrabble!

At her request, no memorial service will be held; thoughts & prayers will be greatly appreciated by the entire family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved