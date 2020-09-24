Geraldine Rita Kronk Donaldson



Brighton - Jeri is survived by Roger, her beloved husband of 65 years, her children; Denise (Husband Russell), Roger, Eric (Wife Linda), Craig & George (Wife Rebecca); her grandchildren Julie, Dawnn, Danielle, Dustin, Craig, Erica, & Hailey; and her great grandchildren Ayla, Calvin, Elliot, Evyr & Elliana.



Jeri was the sister of Rosemary & George, both deceased.



Born in Detroit, Michigan in March, 1933, daughter of Martin & Irene Kronk, Jeri lived a very full life. She raised her children in the Detroit area before living in Las Vegas, Nevada for almost 20 years and then returning to Michigan for her last years.



Jeri went to Gesu and graduated from Immaculata High School in Detroit.



Jeri loved the simple things in life, family, music, old movies, sports, bowling & the casino! She will be remembered for her humor & infectious laugh, unique quips, unrequited support for her kids and a soothing way. Jeri also always stood her ground for what she believed in during any conversation. Jeri was an avid reader, she has read 1000s of books, constantly did crossword puzzles and she was also good at scrabble!



At her request, no memorial service will be held; thoughts & prayers will be greatly appreciated by the entire family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store