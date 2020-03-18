Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 522-9400
Geraldine Rowden


1930 - 2020
Westland - Passed away March 16, 2020, at the age of 89. Loving mother of Sherrill, Kae (Steve) Schorling and Anita (Dennis) Welker. Beloved companion of Joe Hoffmann. Loving grandmother of Chad Fabinski, Jessica Axelsson, Rebecca Fabinski, Spencer Schorling, Matthew and Brandon Welker. Great grandmother of Jade. Memorial celebration will be held at Timothy Lutheran Church, 8820 Wayne Rd., Livonia (at Joy Rd) at a future date. Please visit griffinfuneralhome.com to share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family and check the future date for the memorial service. Memorial contributions to The ARCWW, 2257 S. Wayne Rd., Westland, MI. 48186 or Timothy Lutheran Church.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
