|
|
Geraldine Ruth Lageroos
- - Born August 25, 1923 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Edward and Ella Landgraf. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Erick Lageroos. She is survived by her children Beverly Hochberg and Dr. Kenneth Lageroos (Nancy), grandchildren Kristy Blacquiere (Ryan) and Erik Lageroos (Annmarie), and great-grandchildren Michelle, Evelyn and Jason and grand dogs Major and Dakota. Gerry was a claims examiner for many years with the State of Michigan. She loved her family, knitting and sailing. She will be deeply missed by her family but now she is at peace and once again by Dad's side. Special thank you for the special care of the staff at St. Anne's Mead and hospice. Family will receive friends Friday (today) from 2-8 p.m. with Funeral Service at 6 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Pastor Paul Walters, Lutheran Church of the Master will conduct services. Private Interment Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Oakview Cemetery in Royal Oak. Memorial tributes to .
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 10, 2019