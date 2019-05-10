Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Lageroos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Ruth Lageroos


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geraldine Ruth Lageroos Obituary
Geraldine Ruth Lageroos

- - Born August 25, 1923 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Edward and Ella Landgraf. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Erick Lageroos. She is survived by her children Beverly Hochberg and Dr. Kenneth Lageroos (Nancy), grandchildren Kristy Blacquiere (Ryan) and Erik Lageroos (Annmarie), and great-grandchildren Michelle, Evelyn and Jason and grand dogs Major and Dakota. Gerry was a claims examiner for many years with the State of Michigan. She loved her family, knitting and sailing. She will be deeply missed by her family but now she is at peace and once again by Dad's side. Special thank you for the special care of the staff at St. Anne's Mead and hospice. Family will receive friends Friday (today) from 2-8 p.m. with Funeral Service at 6 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Pastor Paul Walters, Lutheran Church of the Master will conduct services. Private Interment Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Oakview Cemetery in Royal Oak. Memorial tributes to .

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now