Geraldine Vivian Edwards
Dearborn - Geraldine Vivian Edwards, a long-time resident of Dearborn, died Tuesday, June 18 in Canton, MI, at the age of 102. Born in Detroit on January 23, 1917, to Isaac and Gladys Carnes, her childhood was spent in Ontario, Canada, where she lived on her grandparents' farm in Straffordville , and then later in Tecumseh. After completing her education, she moved to Dearborn, MI, to live with her aunt. There she met a handsome young man, John Samuel Edwards, who lived across the street and would soon become her husband. John and Gerry married in 1939 and raised four sons. In 2002 they moved to Waltonwood at Cherry Hill in Canton. Their extraordinary love story continued for 71 years until John's death in 2010. Gerry showed great pride in her family and devoted her life to them. She was the happiest when surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and later by her great grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, playing bridge with her friends, post-retirement winters with John in Florida, and watercolor painting. For Gerry, the glass was never half full, but full nearly to the brim. She saw the best in everyone- always sharing a kind word and a smile, and never failing to delight in the presence of a child. Gerry lived a long, wonderful life. Her kindness, love, and humor will be sorely missed by all who loved her- and by many whose lives she touched. Gerry is survived by her four sons, John (Stephanie) of Canton, MI; Thomas (Cheryl) of Carson City, MI; Timothy (Shirley) of Northbridge, MA; and Daniel (Janet) of Clarkston, MI; 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and a sister, Jenny Lee Campbell, of Oakville, Ontario. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements through Howe-Peterson Funeral Home.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 23, 2019