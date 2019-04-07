|
|
Geralyn Ann Surmann
West Branch - Geralyn Ann Surmann, age 60, of West Branch, Michigan passed away Tuesday evening, March 26, 2019 at her home.
Geralyn was the lovely daughter of the late Henry J. and Eleanor J. (Lessnau) Surmann born April 21, 1958. Geralyn was the favorite sister of Mary Ann (Larry) Watts, Bill, Gloria (Tony) Pantuso, Joe (Beth) Surmann, Linda, Dr. Gerard (Kerry). In addition to her parents, Geralyn was preceded in death by brothers, Tom Surmann and Brother Thomas Surmann O.F.M.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held on May 4, 2019 at 12 noon at Holy Family Catholic Church in Novi. She will be laid to rest in St. Hedwig Catholic Cemetery in Dearborn Heights, Michigan. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019