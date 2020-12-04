Gerard Paul "Jerry" Jakubiak
Houghton Lake - Gerard Paul "Jerry" Jakubiak, 65, of Houghton Lake passed away on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at Crawford Continuing Care Center in Grayling.
Jerry was born on April 28, 1955 in Detroit to Wallace and Anne (Kasparek) Jakubiak. He grew up in Detroit where he graduated from Bishop Borgess High School. Jerry moved from the Detroit area to Houghton Lake in 1983. He worked for Thomas Motors for many years and the last 15 years Jerry worked for Spicer's Boat City. Jerry was a fireman and EMT with 39 years service at the Lake Twp. Fire Department, and a fireman and EMT with Lyon Twp. Fire Department for the past few years. He attended St. Hubert Catholic Church and Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and a member of Knights of Columbus Queen of Apostles Council #6548, Prudenville. Jerry enjoyed spending time with his comrades at the fire department, spending time with all his friends, and especially spending time with his brother, Wally and sister-in-law Corrine.
Surviving Mr. Jakubiak are his brother, Wallace(Corrine) Jakubiak of Detroit;several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his brothers at Fire Station 800 including special friends Dave and Cindy Russo of Houghton Lake. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Wallace J. Jakubiak, and his mother, Anne M. (Kasparek) Jakubiak.
Funeral Services for Gerard Paul "Jerry" Jakubiak will be conducted at 1:00pm Saturday December 5, 2020 from Christler Funeral Home, Houghton Lake Chapel with Fr. Bernard Tyler officiating. Interment will be in Lake Township Cemetery . Visitation will be held on Saturday December 5, 2020 from 10:00am until the time of the service at 1:00pm. Memorial contributions in memory of Jerry are asked to be directed to Lake Twp. Fire Department.