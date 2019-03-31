|
Gerard Smigielski
St. Clair Shores - Gerard M. Smigielski, 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by family March 28, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Elaine; children: Eric (Amanda), Jeffrey, Matthew (Crystal); proud grandfather to: Ava, Jacob, Jack, Jonah, Alexander, Noelle, Vera; siblings: James (Justine), George, Stephen (Ellen), Dolores, Maryann, Theresa (Daniel), Gregory (Sandra), Patricia (Thomas), Catherine (Alan). Gerard was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Pelagia and brother, Francis. He was a member of the Lakeshore school board, a business owner, and held various coaching positions. In lieu of flowers donations to the Michigan Humane Society are appreciated. Visitation, Sunday, April 7,2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Funeral Service, Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Instate 10:00 a.m.) at Trinity Lutheran Church, 38900 Harper, Clinton Twp.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019