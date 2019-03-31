Services
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 775-2424
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
38900 Harper
Clinton Twp., MI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
38900 Harper
Clinton Twp., MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerard Smigielski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerard Smigielski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerard Smigielski Obituary
Gerard Smigielski

St. Clair Shores - Gerard M. Smigielski, 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by family March 28, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Elaine; children: Eric (Amanda), Jeffrey, Matthew (Crystal); proud grandfather to: Ava, Jacob, Jack, Jonah, Alexander, Noelle, Vera; siblings: James (Justine), George, Stephen (Ellen), Dolores, Maryann, Theresa (Daniel), Gregory (Sandra), Patricia (Thomas), Catherine (Alan). Gerard was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Pelagia and brother, Francis. He was a member of the Lakeshore school board, a business owner, and held various coaching positions. In lieu of flowers donations to the Michigan Humane Society are appreciated. Visitation, Sunday, April 7,2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Funeral Service, Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Instate 10:00 a.m.) at Trinity Lutheran Church, 38900 Harper, Clinton Twp.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaul Funeral Home
Download Now