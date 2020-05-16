|
|
Gerard Timothy Klees
Addison Township - Gerard Timothy Klees passed peacefully in his sleep at his home in Addison Township (near Oxford) on May 1, 2020 after struggles with bladder cancer and other maladies, all the while caring for his wife of 62 years, Nancy. He is survived by Nancy, their children Jennifer (Tom) Cote, Jean Ketterer and John (Heidi) Klees, grandchildren Miles (Michelle) and Tyler Cote, Joey, Bethany and Megan Ketterer, and Nolan and Olivia Klees, as well as five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Tews Carlson, father Frank Klees, sister Diane Hess and much beloved twin brother Garry (a/k/a "Bud").
Gerry was born on July 16, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan. He graduated from Redford High School in 1953 and earned an engineering (B.S.) degree from Lawrence Technological University in 1957. He worked briefly for Chrysler (Missile Division) and moved to General Motors in 1960, to begin what would become a 30 year career there, mostly at GM's Tech Center in Warren and its Cadillac division on Clark Street in Detroit. Gerry was always an engineer at heart; he was credited with various registered patents throughout his career, and he loved tinkering, fixing, creating and inventing in his home work shop. He also was an avid tennis player and golfer.
Due to Covid19 restrictions in force at the time of his passing, Gerry's family made the difficult decision to forego the usual visitation and funeral one might expect in the days immediately following a loved one's death, but a traditional memorial service is being planned to celebrate Gerry's life around mid-summer 2020 (details to be determined).
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 16 to May 17, 2020