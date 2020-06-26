Gerard Willie Joseph "Gerry" Tremblay
Gerard "Gerry" Willie Joseph Tremblay

Toledo - Died June 25, 2020 in Toledo, Age 76. Loving and devoted husband to Madeline, Loving father to Christopher. Preceded in death by parents, William and Evangeline, along with five brothers: Roger, Rene, Joe, Marcel and George. Survived by 13 nieces/nephews and 21 great nieces and nephews. For more info: walkerfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
JUN
29
Service
07:30 PM
JUN
30
Visitation
10:00 AM
JUN
30
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
