Gerlad Kroll
Clarkston - Kroll, Gerald, age 73 of Clarkston, died September 3, 2020. Loving son of the late Nick and Amelia Kroll. Dear brother of Paul (Janice). Former husband of Carol. Dear uncle of Laura, Jon, Michelle, and Mark. Gerald was a lifetime member of VFW Post 6756 in Centerline. Visitation Sunday, September 6th from 4-9pm with a Prayer Service at 7pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Rd., Warren, MI 48093. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the VFW Post 6756 Cpl. Richard W. Menge Post, 25500 Sherwood Ave, Warren, MI 48091. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com