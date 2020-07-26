Germaine D. VanEenoo Malburg, age 97, passed away July 24, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her family.
Germaine was born February 10, 1923. She became the loving mother of seven children and one foster child. She always taught her children to work hard, and to be kind and loving—and that family was always number one. Germaine's family will be forever grateful for the many gifts she gave them!
Germaine is survived by her children: Maryann Sokolowski Fielder, Barbara (James) LaGrou, son-in-law Michael DiGregorio, Marlene (Dukane Cooper) Dominick, Dave (Justine) Malburg, and Lynnette Malburg. She is further survived by 18 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Germaine was predeceased by her husband, Edward J. Malburg; her daughters, Annette and Linda; son-in-law, Tom Sokolowski; sister, Bertha Lietre; brother, Charles VanEenoo.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 28, from 3 - 8 p.m. at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Rd., Utica (3 blocks east of Van Dyke). **Please note that Michigan law permits a maximum of ten visitors in the visitation room at one time, and a face mask is required to enter the funeral home.
A Funeral Mass for Germaine will be held Wednesday, July 29, at 11:00 a.m. (visiting 10:30) at SS. John and Paul Catholic Church, 7777 28 Mile Rd, Washington, MI 48094.
Memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
are appreciated.
