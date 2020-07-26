1/1
Germaine D. VanEenoo Malburg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Germaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Germaine D. VanEenoo Malburg, age 97, passed away July 24, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her family.

Germaine was born February 10, 1923. She became the loving mother of seven children and one foster child. She always taught her children to work hard, and to be kind and loving—and that family was always number one. Germaine's family will be forever grateful for the many gifts she gave them!

Germaine is survived by her children: Maryann Sokolowski Fielder, Barbara (James) LaGrou, son-in-law Michael DiGregorio, Marlene (Dukane Cooper) Dominick, Dave (Justine) Malburg, and Lynnette Malburg. She is further survived by 18 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Germaine was predeceased by her husband, Edward J. Malburg; her daughters, Annette and Linda; son-in-law, Tom Sokolowski; sister, Bertha Lietre; brother, Charles VanEenoo.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 28, from 3 - 8 p.m. at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Rd., Utica (3 blocks east of Van Dyke). **Please note that Michigan law permits a maximum of ten visitors in the visitation room at one time, and a face mask is required to enter the funeral home.

A Funeral Mass for Germaine will be held Wednesday, July 29, at 11:00 a.m. (visiting 10:30) at SS. John and Paul Catholic Church, 7777 28 Mile Rd, Washington, MI 48094.

Memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are appreciated.

Please share a memory at

www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved