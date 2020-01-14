|
Germaine Marie Cichocki
Macomb - January 11, 2020. Age 89. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Loving mother of Susan (Rick) Apolzan, and David Anthony. Loving grandmother of Brooke and Amanda. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic, 48115 Schoenherr Rd. (Btw. 21 & 22 Mile) on Saturday, January 18th, 2020, at 10am. Inurnment, Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Germaine's honor are appreciated to St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020