Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church
48115 Schoenherr Rd. (Btw. 21 & 22 Mile)
Germaine Marie Cichocki


1930 - 2020
Germaine Marie Cichocki Obituary
Germaine Marie Cichocki

Macomb - January 11, 2020. Age 89. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Loving mother of Susan (Rick) Apolzan, and David Anthony. Loving grandmother of Brooke and Amanda. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic, 48115 Schoenherr Rd. (Btw. 21 & 22 Mile) on Saturday, January 18th, 2020, at 10am. Inurnment, Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Germaine's honor are appreciated to St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
