St. Clair Shores - Geraldine "Gerry" Clark, age 82, February 15, 2020. Beloved wife of David Clark, Sr. Loving mother of David (Joslyn) Clark, Jr., Kathryn (James Dimond) Clark, and Susan (Robert) Thill. Loved grandmother of Charlotte, Matthew, Jack, Nicholas, Andrew, and Kate. Dear sister of Donald (Tammy) Ogurek and Christine Elliot. A memorial visitation will be held Thursday from 4-8 PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:30 AM until time of memorial Mass 12:00 Noon at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church, 157 Lake Shore Rd., Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Gerry's memory to the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute Ovarian Cancer Research Fund VE01FS, 4100 John R, Detroit, MI 48201, are appreciated by her family. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020