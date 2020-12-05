1/
Gertrude Drinane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude Drinane

Flushing - Drinane, Gertrude "Irish", December 3, 2020 age 93 of Flushing Township. Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Loving mother of Barbara (Gary) Carlin, Marilyn (Michael) Racey, Daniel (Nicole) Drinane, the late Joseph Drinane and the late Rosemary Drinane. Proud grandmother of eight and great grandmother of four. Private Services entrusted with Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, Westland. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home - Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 326-1300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved