Gertrude Drinane
Flushing - Drinane, Gertrude "Irish", December 3, 2020 age 93 of Flushing Township. Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Loving mother of Barbara (Gary) Carlin, Marilyn (Michael) Racey, Daniel (Nicole) Drinane, the late Joseph Drinane and the late Rosemary Drinane. Proud grandmother of eight and great grandmother of four. Private Services entrusted with Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, Westland. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com