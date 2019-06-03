Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
White Chapel Memorial Cemetery
621 West Long Lake Road
Troy, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
White Chapel Memorial
621 West Long Lake Road
Troy, MI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
The Bavarian Inn Restaurant Roof Garden
713 South Main Street
Frankenmuth, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Hakim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude (Trudy) Hakim


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gertrude (Trudy) Hakim Obituary
Gertrude (TRUDY) Hakim

Troy - Born in Detroit Michigan on July 20, 1928. Departed on May 31, 2019 and resided in Troy, Michigan.

Trudy did not have any children of her own but was a mother and grandmother to all. She was the most generous person to everyone. She was a friend to all. She loved to give rather than receive. Her favorite charity was . Trudy died peacefully at Troy Beaumont Hospital.

Loving wife of the late Francis S. Hakim and sister Dorothy Glynn.

She is survived by her brother Richard Okerstrom. Nieces and nephews Gail Asman (Ronnie), DeeDee Kapanka (Paul), Gary Okerstrom (Susan), Darren Glynn, Maria Surowiec (Andy), and Simonette Hakim. Great-nieces and nephews Chad Asman (Hollie), Kristen Parker (Norm), Derek Asman (Ashley), Brandon Asman (Chrystina), Katelyn Kapanka, Lauren Kosch (Greg), Caroline Surowiec, Andrew Surowiec, Alexander Glynn, Zachary Glynn and Stanley Surowiec. And loving Aunt to 15 great-great nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends at White Chapel Memorial Cemetery, 621 West Long Lake Road, Troy on Wednesday, June 5 at 10:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life dinner at The Bavarian Inn Restaurant Roof Garden, 713 South Main Street, Frankenmuth, MI. 48734.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38101-9908.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now