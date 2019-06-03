|
Gertrude (TRUDY) Hakim
Troy - Born in Detroit Michigan on July 20, 1928. Departed on May 31, 2019 and resided in Troy, Michigan.
Trudy did not have any children of her own but was a mother and grandmother to all. She was the most generous person to everyone. She was a friend to all. She loved to give rather than receive. Her favorite charity was . Trudy died peacefully at Troy Beaumont Hospital.
Loving wife of the late Francis S. Hakim and sister Dorothy Glynn.
She is survived by her brother Richard Okerstrom. Nieces and nephews Gail Asman (Ronnie), DeeDee Kapanka (Paul), Gary Okerstrom (Susan), Darren Glynn, Maria Surowiec (Andy), and Simonette Hakim. Great-nieces and nephews Chad Asman (Hollie), Kristen Parker (Norm), Derek Asman (Ashley), Brandon Asman (Chrystina), Katelyn Kapanka, Lauren Kosch (Greg), Caroline Surowiec, Andrew Surowiec, Alexander Glynn, Zachary Glynn and Stanley Surowiec. And loving Aunt to 15 great-great nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends at White Chapel Memorial Cemetery, 621 West Long Lake Road, Troy on Wednesday, June 5 at 10:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life dinner at The Bavarian Inn Restaurant Roof Garden, 713 South Main Street, Frankenmuth, MI. 48734.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38101-9908.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 3, 2019