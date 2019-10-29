Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
8809 Wayne Rd
Livonia, MI 48510
(734) 522-6200
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
8809 Wayne Rd
Livonia, MI 48510
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
8809 Wayne Rd
Livonia, MI 48510
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Oleszkowicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude M. Oleszkowicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude M. Oleszkowicz Obituary
Gertrude M. Oleszkowicz

Westland - age 91 passed away peacefully surrounded by her family October 29, 2019.

Gertrude was the beloved wife of the late Bernard. Loving mother of Bernie, Thomas (Beverly) and Christine Preuc. Cherished grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 7. Dear sister of Mary Morgan and sister-in-law of Adam Oleszkowicz. A memorial gathering will be held Saturday from 12-9 pm with at memorial service at 7 pm from the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 8809 Wayne Rd. (S. of Joy Rd.). to share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family please visit griffinfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now