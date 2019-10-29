|
|
Gertrude M. Oleszkowicz
Westland - age 91 passed away peacefully surrounded by her family October 29, 2019.
Gertrude was the beloved wife of the late Bernard. Loving mother of Bernie, Thomas (Beverly) and Christine Preuc. Cherished grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 7. Dear sister of Mary Morgan and sister-in-law of Adam Oleszkowicz. A memorial gathering will be held Saturday from 12-9 pm with at memorial service at 7 pm from the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 8809 Wayne Rd. (S. of Joy Rd.). to share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family please visit griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019