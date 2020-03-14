|
Gertrude Perwerton
Rochester Hills - Perwerton, Gertrude, age 94 of Rochester Hills, passed away March 9, 2020. Loving wife of the late Wally Perwerton. Dear mother of Sandra (Dirk) van Iterson and Mark (Janet) Perwerton. Cherished grandmother of Allison (Logan) Fridley, Kimberly (Drew) Moore, Aric (Fiancé Elizabeth Gravette) van Iterson and Maria Perwerton. Great grandmother of Andrea Moore, Patrick Moore, Samantha Moore, Laeton Fridley and 1 on the way. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 10:00 am with an instate time of 9:30 am at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, 771 Old Perch Road, Rochester Hills. The family will receive friends Sunday 3-8 pm and Monday 5-8 pm with a Scripture service Sunday at 7 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020