Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
7:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families, St. Dorothy Campus
12253 Frazho
Warren, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families, St. Dorothy Campus
12253 Frazho
Warren, MI
View Map
Gertrude Phalen Obituary
Gertrude Phalen

Sterling Heights, formerly Warren - Age 92, May14, 2019. Beloved wife of Charles for 43 years. Loving mother of Mary (Mark) Schrader, Ann (Frank) Gerds, Paul (Linda), Judy and Jim. Treasured grandmother of Kevin, Lisa, Sarah, Michelle, Nadya, Alex, Nicolas, Sean, Rachel and Claire. Dear sister of Margaret Wegener, Edward Wegener and the late Louise (Gerald) Renkowski and Elizabeth Wegener. Visitation Wednesday 2-8PM with a 7PM Rosary at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr at Masonic, Warren. Instate Thursday 9:30AM until time of Mass 10AM at St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families, St. Dorothy Campus, 12253 Frazho, Warren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019
