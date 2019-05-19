Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Gertrude Strale
Vigil
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Detroit - Gertrude "Trudie" Strale of Detroit, passed away peacefully May 4, 2019 at the age of 99. After graduating from the University of Detroit Trudie worked in the advertising industry before becoming a 2nd grade teacher, where she enjoyed lifelong friendships with her students. She had many accomplishments that she was very proud of including being a Polio survivor, the first single Woman's golf member at Dearborn Country Club, traveling to Florida and Cuba and swimming in the Ocean, a Board of Trustee at the University of Detroit, and Latin Champion. She was also active in the Christ Child Society, her parish, a dedicated Detroit Tigers Fan and very involved in her local community. Trudie enjoyed traveling, swimming, golf and horseback riding, being very social and spending time with family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Gertrude and Frederick Strale, her brother Fred Strale and sister Pat Lynch and survived by many fond nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing and Vigil will be held on Monday, May 20, 4:00 - 8pm at Howe-Peterson, Dearborn. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, May 21, at 11am at Christ the King Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following charities Solanus Casey Center, Christ Child Society of Detroit, Casey's Cup and Casey Strale Foundation.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019
