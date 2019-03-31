Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
620 General Motors Rd
Milford, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
620 General Motors Rd.
Milford, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gil Ruicci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gil Ruicci

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gil Ruicci Obituary
Gil Ruicci

Milford - Gil Ruicci, of Milford, passed away unexpectedly on March 28th, 2019. He was 90 years old. Chairman/Founder GIL-MAR Manufacturing CO.

He is survived by his wife, Michele of 26 years; children, Joseph (Mania) Ruicci, Alida (Buster Cole) Ruicci Tucker, and James (Christina) Monson; grandchildren, Lauren, Nicholas, Hannah, Cierra, Connor, and Derek; sister, Mary Barsanti; also many extended family and dear friends.

Gil is preceded in death by his brother John Ruicci, and sister, Ann Greco.

Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St. on Monday, April 1st, 2019 from 3 - 8pm.

Funeral Service at Christ Lutheran Church, 620 General Motors Rd., Milford, MI 48381, on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019 at 11 AM with gathering beginning at 10AM.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Ted Lindsay Foundation, 1819 E. Big Beaver Rd. #200, Troy, MI 48083.

For further information phone 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now