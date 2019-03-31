|
|
Gil Ruicci
Milford - Gil Ruicci, of Milford, passed away unexpectedly on March 28th, 2019. He was 90 years old. Chairman/Founder GIL-MAR Manufacturing CO.
He is survived by his wife, Michele of 26 years; children, Joseph (Mania) Ruicci, Alida (Buster Cole) Ruicci Tucker, and James (Christina) Monson; grandchildren, Lauren, Nicholas, Hannah, Cierra, Connor, and Derek; sister, Mary Barsanti; also many extended family and dear friends.
Gil is preceded in death by his brother John Ruicci, and sister, Ann Greco.
Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St. on Monday, April 1st, 2019 from 3 - 8pm.
Funeral Service at Christ Lutheran Church, 620 General Motors Rd., Milford, MI 48381, on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019 at 11 AM with gathering beginning at 10AM.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Ted Lindsay Foundation, 1819 E. Big Beaver Rd. #200, Troy, MI 48083.
For further information phone 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019