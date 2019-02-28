|
|
Gilbert Demers
Grosse Pointe Park - DEMERS Gilbert. 89. February 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Charlotte (nee Kaster). Dear father of Karen (Walter Bozimowski), Jeffrey (Patricia), Gregg (Michelle), Keith (Sue), Suzanne (Frank Badalamenti). Cherished grandfather of Jason, Rick, Heather (Tano), Monica (Joe), David (Beth), the late Andrea, Heidi (Jeff), Daniel, Brian (Emma), Annette, Jack (Jessica), Steven, Whitney (Jake), Max, Adam, Sam, Olivia, Emily, Jacob. Loving great grandfather of 21. Brother of Leo (the late Patricia), Irene (the late Paul Long), predeceased by siblings Roger (Cleo), Gerard (Bobbie). Survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be Friday, March 1 from 3pm - 9pm with an 8pm Prayer Service at Verheyden Funeral Home, 16300 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230. Mass Saturday, March 2 at 10:00am at St. Clare of Montefalco Catholic Church, 1401 Whittier Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230. Visitation begins at 9:30am. Memorial Tributes can be made to . Share a memory at: www.verheyden.org.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019