Services
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church
48115 Schoenherr Rd.
Shelby Twp., MI
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church
48115 Schoenherr Rd.
Shelby Twp., MI
- - Lauhoff, Gilbert F., age 92, June 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Janis for 63 years. Dear father of Mark (Laura), Steven (Christine), Susan (the late John) Karas, Michael (Elizabeth) and Karen (Daniel) Hirsch. Loving grandfather of Pamela (Robert), Jeffrey (Jill), Matthew (Elizabeth), Andrea (Brian), Jillian (Philipp), Ruthanne, Michael and Ellen. Proud great grandfather of Alexandra, Parker and Gabrielle. Dearest brother of Anne (the late Joseph) Gottler. Memorial Gathering Saturday, June 8 at 10am until time of Memorial Mass 11am at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 48115 Schoenherr Rd., Shelby Twp. Inurnment at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Vasculitis Foundation (www.vasculitisfoundation.org). Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 6, 2019
