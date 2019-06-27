Services
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Aidan's Church
Livonia, MI
Livonia - Gilbert L. Herrick, Sr., 77, beloved husband of Barbara, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at St. Mary Mercy Hospital on June 19, 2019. Loving son of the late Annice and Rose Herrick and devoted brother of Doug (Wanda) Herrick, the late Ronnie Herrick, and the late Gary Herrick. Loving father to Gilbert L. (Angela) Herrick, Jr. and Anne Marie Herrick (John) Turnage. Adoring grandfather to Eliza Turnage and Audrey Turnage. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins, and many long-time, loyal, and supportive friends.

Memorial service at St. Aidan's Church in Livonia on Friday, June 28. Gather at 9:00 a.m., service at 9:30 a.m.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 27, 2019
