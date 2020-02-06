|
Gilda D. Ciccarelli
Beloved wife of Luigi Battagin and the late Costantino Ciccarelli. Dearest mother of Livia (Jerry) Franchina, James Ciccarelli, the late Maria Ciccarelli, Steven (Andrea) Battagin, Danny (Svetlana) Battagin, and Edward (Amy) Battagin. Loving grandma of Anthony, Paul, David, Amanda, Thomas, Brittanie, Darien, Amelia, Tatiana, and Anna. Dear sister of Rita Centi and the late Norman Ciccarelli. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation Sunday 1-8 pm with Rosary at 7 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Monday 10:00 am at St. Linus Church until time of Mass at 10:30 am. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020