Services
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 562-5120
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilda Ciccarelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilda D. Ciccarelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilda D. Ciccarelli Obituary
Gilda D. Ciccarelli

Beloved wife of Luigi Battagin and the late Costantino Ciccarelli. Dearest mother of Livia (Jerry) Franchina, James Ciccarelli, the late Maria Ciccarelli, Steven (Andrea) Battagin, Danny (Svetlana) Battagin, and Edward (Amy) Battagin. Loving grandma of Anthony, Paul, David, Amanda, Thomas, Brittanie, Darien, Amelia, Tatiana, and Anna. Dear sister of Rita Centi and the late Norman Ciccarelli. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation Sunday 1-8 pm with Rosary at 7 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Monday 10:00 am at St. Linus Church until time of Mass at 10:30 am. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -