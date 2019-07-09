Services
Voran Funeral Home
5900 Allen Road
Allen Park, MI 48101
313-928-2300
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home
5900 Allen Road
Allen Park, MI 48101
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
9000 Laurence
Allen Park, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
9000 Laurence
Allen Park, MI
View Map
Hillsdale - DeFiore, Gina. July 7, 2019. Age 93 of Hillsdale formerly of Allen Park. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of John (Dawn) DeFiore. Dear sister of Noreen Hudak. Dearest grandmother of Justin (Lori) DeFiore, Jared DeFiore, step-grandmother of Aaron (Mary) Carothers. Loving great-grandmother of Colin and Mason DeFiore, step-great-grandmother of Shawn West, Maggie and Lucy Carothers. Gina was preceded in death by her parents John and Elsie Belli and her sisters Delia Simoni, and Eda Bufalini. Gina will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 3- 8 p.m. at the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 5900 Allen Rd. (313) 928-2300. In state Friday 9:30 a.m. with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection to follow at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 9000 Laurence, Allen Park. Interment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. Donations may be made to Hospice of Hillsdale County or Hillsdale Humane Society. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Gina's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 9, 2019
