Services
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
(586) 792-5000
For more information about
Gina Lanter
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
Gina Louise Lanter


Gina Louise Lanter

Clinton Twp. - Gina Louise Lanter passed away on March 3, 2019 with her loving family by her side, at 47 years of age. Adored wife of Lyle Patrick Lanter; beloved mother of Ashley Marie Lanter and Richard Berg; grandma of Richard Berg; loving daughter of Denise (the late George) Kotarski and the late Roger Mater; dear sister of Jay, April, Cherie, Danya, and John. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and her beloved dog, Zoey. Gina was strong willed and kind, always eager to talk and visit with anyone. She was a caretaker by nature and enjoyed keeping company. The family will greet friends from 10:30 am until time of funeral service at noon on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Rd., Clinton Twp., MI. Memorial contributions may be made



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 10, 2019
