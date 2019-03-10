|
|
Gina Louise Lanter
Clinton Twp. - Gina Louise Lanter passed away on March 3, 2019 with her loving family by her side, at 47 years of age. Adored wife of Lyle Patrick Lanter; beloved mother of Ashley Marie Lanter and Richard Berg; grandma of Richard Berg; loving daughter of Denise (the late George) Kotarski and the late Roger Mater; dear sister of Jay, April, Cherie, Danya, and John. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and her beloved dog, Zoey. Gina was strong willed and kind, always eager to talk and visit with anyone. She was a caretaker by nature and enjoyed keeping company. The family will greet friends from 10:30 am until time of funeral service at noon on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Rd., Clinton Twp., MI. Memorial contributions may be made
